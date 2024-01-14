Buy Crypto
Analysts Predict Positive Growth for Cardano's ADA in 2024

Binance News
2024-01-14 08:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, analysts are optimistic about the growth of Cardano's ADA throughout 2024, with potential short-term targets of $1 and higher values influenced by upcoming market events like the Bitcoin halving. Cardano's ADA has performed well in the last quarter of 2023, and some analysts expect an even greater rally throughout 2024. The host of the educational YouTube channel Coin Bureau is among the bulls, setting a short-term target of $1 for ADA. Twitter user Lucid highlighted Cardano's technology, blockchain, and community, predicting a price tag of $10. Cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez argued that ADA's value trajectory has mirrored the 2018-2020 cycle, suggesting that if this trend continues, ADA might consolidate around its current levels until April, setting the stage for a potential resumption of the bull run. The Bitcoin halving in April has historically been followed by a BTC rally, and altcoins like ADA could also be among the winners. Last year, Dan Gambardello, Founder of Crypto Capital Venture, and Twitter user Tyler Strejilevich made even more bullish forecasts. Gambardello claimed that the BTC halving would boost ADA's price to $11, while Strejilevich predicted a 6,000% increase within the next 60 weeks.
