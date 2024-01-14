Franklin Templeton Focuses on Blockchain and Web3 Projects

According to Foresight News, Franklin Templeton, an asset management company with a market value of $1.6 trillion, has a digital asset team dedicated to building and investing in blockchain and Web3 projects. The team consists of several blockchain developers and has been running validator nodes on multiple blockchains for the past five years. In addition to development, the company has also established an investment strategy team that is deeply involved in early-stage Web3 venture capital and liquidity token portfolio management. Franklin Templeton has made proactive decisions to invest in public equity of companies that incorporate Web3 strategies as part of their overall business model and will continue to make significant investments in this area. As blockchain is the future, the company seeks to develop, support, and invest in the field in a meaningful way.

