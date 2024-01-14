Classic Video Games Embedded in Bitcoin Blockchain Through Ordinals Inscription Protocol

According to Foresight News, classic video games have been embedded in the Bitcoin blockchain by crypto users through the Ordinals inscription protocol. Some of the games include Super Nintendo emulator Pizza Ninja, Pac-Man (Ordinals inscription number #189,058), Tetris (Ordinals inscription number #35,043,603), Doom (Ordinals inscription number #466), text-based adventure game Zork (Ordinals inscription number #146), and Snake (Ordinals inscription number #142). These games have been etched into the Bitcoin blockchain, allowing users to access and play them using the Ordinals inscription protocol. This innovative approach demonstrates the versatility of blockchain technology and its potential applications beyond just cryptocurrency transactions.

