UniSat Wallet Warns Users of Potential Inscription Loss on Unupgraded Platforms
Binance News
2024-01-14 06:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet has issued a warning to users about the potential loss of inscriptions when conducting transactions on platforms that have not yet upgraded to the Jubilee version. Users are advised to carefully check the signature details and confirm asset transfers before signing to avoid any issues.
