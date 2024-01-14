copy link
create picture
more
Trader Buys 80.77 Trillion TROLL Tokens Worth $30,000 After Musk Changes Title to Chief Troll Officer
Binance News
2024-01-14 04:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a trader purchased 80.77 trillion TROLL tokens for $30,000 after Elon Musk updated his personal profile to include the title 'Chief Troll Officer' (CTO). The current value of these tokens is now $2.79 million.
View full text