Solana-Based Meme Project Bonk Launches Community-Developed Wallet Manager PooperScooper
Binance News
2024-01-14 04:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Solana's ecosystem meme project, Bonk, has introduced a community-developed wallet manager called 'PooperScooper'. This feature allows users to quickly identify and manage unwanted assets in their wallets and convert these assets into BONK through the Solana DEX aggregator, Jupiter.
