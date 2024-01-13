Buy Crypto
Sam Altman Discusses AI's Future and Its Impact on Society

Binance News
2024-01-13 20:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Sam Altman, the head of leading global artificial intelligence firm OpenAI, recently engaged in a podcast conversation with tech mogul Bill Gates, discussing the future of AI and its potential impact on society. Altman touched upon the philosophical aspects of AI, contemplating a future where AI surpasses human intelligence and leads to a society in which workers will be more productive for their employers. He expressed concerns about the speed with which society will have to adapt and the changes in the labor market due to AI. Altman also emphasized the need for significant leaps in AI's cognitive skills, with multimodality playing a key role in determining which model dominates the AI race. He believes that the most important areas of progress will be around reasoning ability and reliability. The conversation also explored the topic of regulatory and ethical constraints, with Altman advocating for a balanced, international governance approach for future extraordinarily powerful AI systems. As new players in the AI field challenge OpenAI's dominance, Altman remains motivated and focused on pushing the boundaries of AI development.
