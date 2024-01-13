Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Over 30% of Blockchain Games Announced in 2023 Discontinued or Canceled

Binance News
2024-01-13 17:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, more than 30% of blockchain games announced in 2023 have been reported as discontinued or canceled, based on data from the Big Blockchain Game List. As of January 2024, the list includes 911 games, with 334 currently live and 577 still in development. Out of the cumulative 1,318 blockchain games ever listed since the initiative's launch in 2021, a significant 31% - equivalent to 407 games - are now categorized as discontinued or abandoned. This classification denotes official announcements of project cancellations or a prolonged period of inactivity. The most commonly cited reasons for discontinuation were funding challenges and market conditions arising from the crypto winter. In H2 of 2023, 17% of the 162 discontinued games were labeled as multichain, reflecting the growing trend of games integrating with two or more blockchains. When analyzing discontinued games based on single blockchains, BNB and Polygon emerged as the frontrunners, accounting for 11% and 10%, respectively. Ethereum, Sui, and Solana made notable contributions, representing 6%. A notable shift occurred compared to the H1 2023 update, where Polygon surpassed Ethereum regarding the proportion of discontinued titles. While BNB maintained its status as the blockchain with the most games falling off, Polygon witnessed a surge, attributed partly to the increased number of discontinued games from projects like Sui, surpassing Wemix in discontinuations. In Q4 2023, the Big List welcomed 65 new blockchain games. Among these, 11% embraced the multichain approach, signifying a continued trend of games integrating with multiple blockchains. In terms of games deploying on a single chain, the most significant growth was observed in Arbitrum (9%), closely followed by Optimism, Immutable, and Ethereum (8% each), as well as StarkNet and Avalanche (6% each). In a survey conducted by the Blockchain Game Alliance with 526 participants from blockchain game companies, a notable 19.8% of respondents expressed the belief that the entry of traditional game studios into the domain of web3 gaming will have the most positive impact in 2024. Yat Siu, the executive chairman of Animoca Brands, views the current period as a "cleanup year" for the blockchain gaming industry. Despite the challenges faced in 2023, Siu, who remains a staunch believer in blockchain games, expressed optimism in an interview with GamesBeat, saying that he envisions a robust year ahead in 2024.
View full text