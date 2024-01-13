Buy Crypto
Crypto Job Market Remains Stable Amid Tech Layoffs

Binance News
2024-01-13 17:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, the tech job market has experienced a rough start to the year, with companies like Discord, Google, Amazon, Meta, and Uber announcing layoffs. However, the crypto job market has remained relatively stable, avoiding the widespread job cuts seen in the tech industry. In January, over 5,000 layoffs were reported in the tech sector, while the crypto industry saw only 35 layoffs, primarily due to the NEAR Foundation cutting 40% of its staff. This is a stark contrast to last January when the crypto job market faced significant challenges due to the fallout from FTX's demise. The current stability in the crypto market may explain the lack of layoffs and a potential increase in hiring. Rob Paone, founder of crypto recruiting firm Proof of Talent, noted that hiring in crypto seems to be picking up ahead of the BTC spot ETF. Jules Mossler of CoinFund also highlighted the availability of jobs in the crypto sector for those affected by tech layoffs. However, Alexander Leishman, CEO of custody platform River, advised new founders in the Bitcoin/crypto space to invest in automation and build small, high-quality teams instead of hiring a large number of people. In other news, StarkWare co-founder Uri Kolodny has stepped down as CEO after a yearlong leave of absence due to personal medical challenges. Eli Ben-Sasson, StarkWare's president and Kolodny's co-founder, will take over the position. StarkWare is a prominent player in the zero-knowledge rollup space, which is crucial for scaling blockchains like Ethereum.
