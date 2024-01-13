Machibigbrother.eth Sells 2.03 Million APE Tokens and Buys 970,000 BLUR Tokens in Ten Days

According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin has reported that in the past ten days, the address machibigbrother.eth has sold 2.03 million APE tokens, worth $2.98 million, and bought 970,000 BLUR tokens, worth $440,000. Over the past 50 days, the address has sold a total of 6.06 million APE tokens at an average price of $1.6, generating a profit of $1.75 million. Additionally, it has purchased 11.4 million BLUR tokens at an average price of $0.516, resulting in a floating profit of $1.13 million.

