Machibigbrother.eth Sells 2.03 Million APE Tokens and Buys 970,000 BLUR Tokens in Ten Days
Binance News
2024-01-13 10:19
According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin has reported that in the past ten days, the address machibigbrother.eth has sold 2.03 million APE tokens, worth $2.98 million, and bought 970,000 BLUR tokens, worth $440,000. Over the past 50 days, the address has sold a total of 6.06 million APE tokens at an average price of $1.6, generating a profit of $1.75 million. Additionally, it has purchased 11.4 million BLUR tokens at an average price of $0.516, resulting in a floating profit of $1.13 million.
