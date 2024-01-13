copy link
create picture
more
UniSat Wallet Fixes Dollar Pricing Mismatch Issue in UniSat Marketplace
Binance News
2024-01-13 09:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, UniSat Wallet announced that earlier today, a mismatch in dollar pricing occurred in the UniSat Marketplace due to a malfunction in the BTC price retrieval service. The issue has now been resolved.
View full text