Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Analysts Predict Significant Rise in XRP Value Despite Recent Price Drop

Binance News
2024-01-13 08:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, despite a recent price drop, analysts predict a significant rise in XRP's value, with some forecasting record highs. Indicators like increased XRP transactions and wallet numbers suggest growing adoption. However, a bearish perspective exists, with predictions of a substantial price fall due to regulatory challenges. Currently, XRP trades at around $0.59, a 5% decrease on a monthly basis. Still, numerous analysts believe the negative trend would not last long, envisioning substantial gains within the following months. Twitter user EGRAG CRYPTO predicted that XRP could rise to an all-time high of $5 in the next 90 days. Other analysts, such as Dark Defender and JackTheRippler, also predicted astronomical peaks for XRP. The rising number of XRP transactions in the past several days coincides with the bullish forecasts. The figure has stood at well above 4 million since the start of the new year. In addition, the number of XRP wallets surpassed the 5 million mark, indicating a growing user base and wider adoption, which might fuel additional investor confidence and a price rally. However, some analysts, such as Bitgolder on TradingView, do not share the optimistic stance and claim that the SEC would most probably win the case against Ripple, resulting in a severe crash for XRP's price to as low as $0.07.
View full text