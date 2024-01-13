Analysts Predict Significant Rise in XRP Value Despite Recent Price Drop

According to CryptoPotato, despite a recent price drop, analysts predict a significant rise in XRP's value, with some forecasting record highs. Indicators like increased XRP transactions and wallet numbers suggest growing adoption. However, a bearish perspective exists, with predictions of a substantial price fall due to regulatory challenges. Currently, XRP trades at around $0.59, a 5% decrease on a monthly basis. Still, numerous analysts believe the negative trend would not last long, envisioning substantial gains within the following months. Twitter user EGRAG CRYPTO predicted that XRP could rise to an all-time high of $5 in the next 90 days. Other analysts, such as Dark Defender and JackTheRippler, also predicted astronomical peaks for XRP. The rising number of XRP transactions in the past several days coincides with the bullish forecasts. The figure has stood at well above 4 million since the start of the new year. In addition, the number of XRP wallets surpassed the 5 million mark, indicating a growing user base and wider adoption, which might fuel additional investor confidence and a price rally. However, some analysts, such as Bitgolder on TradingView, do not share the optimistic stance and claim that the SEC would most probably win the case against Ripple, resulting in a severe crash for XRP's price to as low as $0.07.

