TRC20-USDT Issuance Surpasses 500 Billion for the First Time

According to Foresight News, data from the Tron blockchain explorer shows that the issuance of TRC20-USDT has increased to 50.8 billion, breaking the 50 billion mark for the first time in history. As of now, the number of TRC20-USDT holding accounts has reached 36.4 million, with a cumulative transfer count exceeding 1.49 billion transactions.