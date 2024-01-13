copy link
create picture
more
TRC20-USDT Issuance Surpasses 500 Billion for the First Time
Binance News
2024-01-13 08:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from the Tron blockchain explorer shows that the issuance of TRC20-USDT has increased to 50.8 billion, breaking the 50 billion mark for the first time in history. As of now, the number of TRC20-USDT holding accounts has reached 36.4 million, with a cumulative transfer count exceeding 1.49 billion transactions.
View full text