Matrixport COO Discusses Investment Products and Market Sentiment at Hong Kong Summit
Binance News
2024-01-13 07:42
According to Foresight News, Matrixport COO Cynthia Wu spoke at the 2024 Family Office Matrixport Hong Kong Summit during a roundtable discussion on new opportunities for family offices and financial institutions in the ever-compliant crypto asset space. Wu stated that in the first half of 2023, due to market factors, high-net-worth users were more focused on pursuing safe assets rather than high-yield assets. As a result, Matrixport introduced investment products based on tokenized government bonds. In the second half of 2023, market sentiment significantly improved due to expectations for a spot Bitcoin ETF and the BRC20 wave. From August to the end of the year, most high-net-worth clients began building positions, reallocating funds from safe assets, and even using leverage, resulting in a noticeable increase in trading activity.
