Matrixport COO Discusses Investment Products and Market Sentiment at Hong Kong Summit

According to Foresight News, Matrixport COO Cynthia Wu spoke at the 2024 Family Office Matrixport Hong Kong Summit during a roundtable discussion on new opportunities for family offices and financial institutions in the ever-compliant crypto asset space. Wu stated that in the first half of 2023, due to market factors, high-net-worth users were more focused on pursuing safe assets rather than high-yield assets. As a result, Matrixport introduced investment products based on tokenized government bonds. In the second half of 2023, market sentiment significantly improved due to expectations for a spot Bitcoin ETF and the BRC20 wave. From August to the end of the year, most high-net-worth clients began building positions, reallocating funds from safe assets, and even using leverage, resulting in a noticeable increase in trading activity.

View full text