Pyth Network Joins Lyve Finance DAO as Board Member
Binance News
2024-01-13 07:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Pyth Network has become a board member of the Lyve Finance DAO organization, Lyve DAO, for the Linea ecosystem stablecoin project. As a result, Pyth Network will receive 3% of the total LYVE supply, which will be locked for at least six months. Additionally, Pyth Network will participate in the future governance of the Lyve protocol.
