Venezuela's State-Owned Crypto Platform Patria To Cease Petro Operations
Binance News
2024-01-13 06:07
According to Foresight News, Venezuela's state-owned cryptocurrency platform Patria will cease operations of its Petro cryptocurrency on January 15. Any remaining Petro tokens will be exchanged for the national fiat currency, the bolivar.
