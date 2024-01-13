Kwenta Releases 2024 Roadmap, Plans to Launch Perps v3 Alpha

According to Foresight News, Synthetix ecosystem's spot and perpetual contract trading platform, Kwenta, has released its 2024 roadmap. The platform plans to launch Perps v3 Alpha between January and February, which will include the Perps v3 Alpha user interface, the end of Perps v2, and USDC rewards for KWENTA stakers. Furthermore, the official release of Perps v3 is scheduled for February to March, making it easier for new traders to conduct on-chain transactions and providing tools such as alert notifications and social logins. Following this, the focus will shift to expanding the product offering.

