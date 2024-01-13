GoPlus Issues Security Warning for Unisat Platform Users Due to Price Conversion Discrepancies

According to Foresight News, GoPlus has issued a security warning for users of the Unisat platform, stating that there are significant discrepancies in the current price conversion. Users are advised to carefully check the BTC price and manually calculate the value of their digital currency to avoid potential financial losses or incorrect purchases due to the conversion bug. The warning highlights the importance of vigilance when using digital currency platforms, as errors in price conversion can lead to unintended consequences for users. By manually calculating the value of their digital assets, users can protect themselves from potential losses caused by the bug.

