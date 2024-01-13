SEC Chairman Says Grayscale's Court Victory Crucial for Approving Bitcoin ETF

According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler stated that Grayscale's victory in court is crucial for approving a spot Bitcoin ETF. This has changed the SEC's view on crypto investment tools. Gensler said, 'Considering the new court ruling, we continue to move forward, and I believe this is the most sustainable way forward.' However, Gensler reiterated that this approval does not mean recognition of Bitcoin, stating, 'We do not recognize (Bitcoin).'

