SEC Chairman Says Grayscale's Court Victory Crucial for Approving Bitcoin ETF
2024-01-13 03:02
According to Foresight News, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler stated that Grayscale's victory in court is crucial for approving a spot Bitcoin ETF. This has changed the SEC's view on crypto investment tools. Gensler said, 'Considering the new court ruling, we continue to move forward, and I believe this is the most sustainable way forward.' However, Gensler reiterated that this approval does not mean recognition of Bitcoin, stating, 'We do not recognize (Bitcoin).'
