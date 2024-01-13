AI Arena Establishes CortX Foundation and Releases NRN Token Economics

According to Foresight News, AI-based PVP fighting game AI Arena has established the CortX Foundation and released an overview of NRN token economics. The company plans to launch the first season of NRN airdrops, distributing 80 million tokens (8%) to the AI Arena community, including 40 million tokens for P2A competitions and 40 million tokens for NRN prize boxes. AI Arena is a PVP fighting game where players can evolve their game characters through AI learning. The battle mode is similar to Nintendo's Super Smash Brothers. AI Arena combines gaming, NFT (IP), and AI algorithms to provide a new gaming experience for players while protecting the intellectual property of AI practitioners and helping them monetize their work. The goal is to create a bilateral AI market that matches the needs of buyers and sellers.

View full text