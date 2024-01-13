copy link
create picture
more
Polygon Launches Sepolia-Based PoS Testnet Amoy
Binance News
2024-01-13 01:49
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Polygon has launched its Polygon PoS testnet Amoy, which is based on Sepolia. Developers deployed on Amoy can continue to use the provided basic validators, infrastructure, and faucet tools. Additionally, Polygon PoS's Mumbai test network relies on Ethereum's Goerli, but Goerli will be deprecated in the first quarter of 2024.
View full text