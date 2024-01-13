Wise Lending Suffers Hacker Attack Resulting in Loss of 170 ETH

According to Foresight News, DeFi lending project Wise Lending has experienced a hacker attack, resulting in a loss of 170 ETH, equivalent to $440,000. The attacker is suspected of manipulating oracle prices through flash loans to exploit vulnerabilities. This is not the first time Wise Lending has faced such an attack; on October 13 last year, the platform suffered a price manipulation attack, losing approximately $260,000.

