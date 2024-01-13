Grayscale Sees $484 Million Outflow While ARK and Bitwise Bitcoin ETFs Attract Investments

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported that Grayscale experienced a one-day outflow of $484 million. In contrast, the ARK/21Shares Bitcoin ETF 'ARKB' saw an inflow of $42.5 million, while the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF 'BITB' remained stable. The total amount for GBTC currently stands at approximately $579 million.

