FBI Investigates SEC Account Hack and False Bitcoin ETF Approval

According to Foresight News, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a previous hacking incident involving a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) account. An SEC spokesperson clarified that the SEC did not draft the false approval notice in advance, and it was not a pre-planned announcement. The US Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is also investigating the incident. Foresight News previously reported that on January 10, the SEC account was hacked, and a fake message stating 'Bitcoin Spot ETF Approved' was released.

