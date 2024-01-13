SEC Chair Provides Update on Cyberattack Investigation

According to Decrypt, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler has provided an update on the investigation into the cyberattack targeting the agency's Twitter account. The false tweet, which claimed that all Bitcoin ETFs under review had been approved, was posted three days ago. Gensler stated that the unauthorized party made two posts, one announcing the approval of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds and another saying '$BTC.' The second post was deleted by the unauthorized party, but not the first. The SEC is still assessing the scope of the incident, but there is no evidence that the unauthorized party gained access to any other SEC systems, data, or social media accounts. The SEC is working with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the SEC's Office of Inspector General, and the Department of Homeland Security to find the culprits behind the fake tweet. Gensler reiterated that the SEC does not make announcements about actions on social media, and that official announcements are made on the Commission's website.

