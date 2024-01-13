copy link
Cryptocurrency Liquidations Reach $116 Million in 4 Hours
2024-01-13 00:59
According to Foresight News, data from Coinglass reveals that approximately $116 million worth of cryptocurrency liquidations occurred within a 4-hour period. Long positions accounted for $104 million, or 89.65% of the total liquidations. Bitcoin led the way with $43.68 million in liquidations, followed by Ethereum with $31.64 million.
