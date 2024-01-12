Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Gives Little Encouragement for Spot Ethereum ETF Approval

Binance News
2024-01-12 18:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, excitement has spread to the Ethereum community following the approval and listing of 10 spot Bitcoin ETFs, with hopes that a spot Ethereum ETF could be up next. However, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler gave little encouragement when asked if a spot Ethereum ETF is poised to gain SEC approval any time soon. In an interview with CNBC, Gensler emphasized his view of Bitcoin as a commodity, likely attempting to draw an implicit line between Bitcoin's unchallenged status as a commodity and the potential status of all other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, as securities. Gensler has repeatedly maintained that Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency he views as certainly being a commodity, meaning one outside the SEC's purview. While the SEC has yet to make any official pronouncements about Ethereum's security status, the agency has previously signaled in legal filings that it views all Ethereum transactions as falling under its jurisdiction. If the SEC were to view Ethereum as a security, that would likely make the regulator even more hostile to a spot Ethereum ETF than it was to a Bitcoin ETF, which it previously rejected for years before being forced to do so by a federal appeals court. However, the same court decision might also force the SEC to approve a spot Ethereum ETF. The SEC was ordered to review Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF application in October because it could not arbitrarily deny a spot Bitcoin ETF after approving a Bitcoin futures ETF application. The SEC already approved an Ethereum futures ETF that same month, potentially setting up a parallel legal scenario. Ethereum's price has risen this week on excitement spurred by the spot Bitcoin ETF approvals, with the token approaching $2,700 for the first time since April 2022.
View full text