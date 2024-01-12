Quantum Cats NFT Collection Launches on Bitcoin Blockchain

According to Decrypt, Taproot Wizards, the developer of Ordinals, is launching a new collection of NFTs called Quantum Cats on the Bitcoin blockchain. The collection is a tribute to the early code developed by Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. The Quantum Cats Ordinals is a collection of 3,333 cat images minted using Ordinals Inscriptions. The collection cost $66,000 to create, using a technique called Evolving Inscriptions. The Quantum Cats collection used 10MB of encrypted on-chain data, with the capacity of a single Bitcoin block being 1MB. A special edition of the Ordinal called 'Genesis Cat' by digital artist FAR is being auctioned at Sotheby's from Friday until January 22. Over 50 million Ordinal Inscriptions have been minted since the protocol launched last January. Inscriptions on the Bitcoin blockchain include text, images, videos, meme coins, and video games. In November, Taproot Wizards announced the raise of $7.5 million in funding led by venture capital firm Standard Crypto.

View full text