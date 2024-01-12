copy link
CBOE Launches Bitcoin and Ethereum Margin Futures
2024-01-12 14:47
According to Foresight News, the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) has introduced margin futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum. It is worth noting that CBOE had previously halted trading of Bitcoin futures contracts settled in US dollars in March 2019.
