VanEck to Donate 5% of Bitcoin ETF Profits to Non-Profit Brink for at Least 10 Years
Binance News
2024-01-12 14:47
According to Foresight News, VanEck has announced that it will donate 5% of the profits from its Bitcoin ETF (HODL) to the non-profit organization Brink for at least 10 years, without any conditions attached. Brink will have complete control and discretion over these resources to support Bitcoin developers.
