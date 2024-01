VanEck to Donate 5% of Bitcoin ETF Profits to Non-Profit Brink for at Least 10 Years

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, VanEck has announced that it will donate 5% of the profits from its Bitcoin ETF (HODL) to the non-profit organization Brink for at least 10 years, without any conditions attached. Brink will have complete control and discretion over these resources to support Bitcoin developers.