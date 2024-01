Circle Expands USDC International Support To 185 Countries

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Circle, a stablecoin issuer, has expanded its international support for USDC minting and redemption from 88 countries to 185 countries, according to a tweet by co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire. This expansion demonstrates the growing adoption of stablecoins in the global financial ecosystem.