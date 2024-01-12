copy link
Circle Expands USDC International Support To 185 Countries
Binance News
2024-01-12 14:47
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Circle, a stablecoin issuer, has expanded its international support for USDC minting and redemption from 88 countries to 185 countries, according to a tweet by co-founder and CEO Jeremy Allaire. This expansion demonstrates the growing adoption of stablecoins in the global financial ecosystem.
