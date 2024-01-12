OSL Group Appoints New CEO and Launches 2024 Globalization Strategy

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong-based licensed virtual asset trading platform OSL's parent company, OSL Group (863.HK, formerly BC Technology Group), has appointed Pan Zhiyong as its new CEO. Alongside this announcement, OSL Group has officially launched its 2024 globalization strategy, focusing on four strategic pillars: global business expansion, service innovation, collaborative digital finance development, and adherence to regulatory compliance. Pan Zhiyong has held senior management positions in well-known companies in the fields of digital assets, online real estate platforms, cybersecurity, and e-commerce. He will be responsible for leading the OSL team in providing high-quality services to institutional clients and individual investors.

