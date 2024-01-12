OSL Group Announces Board Changes and Company Name Update

According to Foresight News, OSL Group (863.HK), the parent company of Hong Kong's licensed virtual asset trading platform OSL, has announced several updates. These include the completion of a new share issuance under special authorization, changes in the board of directors, CEO, chairman, authorized representatives, and the composition of the board committees, as well as updates to the company's name and logo. The board members now include Mr. Pan Zhiyong (Chairman and CEO), Mr. Gao Zhenshun, Ms. Xu Kang, Mr. Yang Chao, and Mr. Diao Jiajun as executive directors, and Mr. Zhou Chengyan, Dr. Yang Yu, and Mr. Xu Biao as independent non-executive directors. Foresight News previously reported that BC Technology Group's shareholders had approved the subscription agreement with BGX and the company's name change to OSL Group. The English name has been changed from 'BC Technology Group Limited' to 'OSL Group Limited', and the Chinese dual foreign name has been updated from 'BC 科技集团有限公司' to 'OSL 集团有限公司'.

