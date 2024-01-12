Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

OSL Group Announces Board Changes and Company Name Update

Binance News
2024-01-12 14:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, OSL Group (863.HK), the parent company of Hong Kong's licensed virtual asset trading platform OSL, has announced several updates. These include the completion of a new share issuance under special authorization, changes in the board of directors, CEO, chairman, authorized representatives, and the composition of the board committees, as well as updates to the company's name and logo. The board members now include Mr. Pan Zhiyong (Chairman and CEO), Mr. Gao Zhenshun, Ms. Xu Kang, Mr. Yang Chao, and Mr. Diao Jiajun as executive directors, and Mr. Zhou Chengyan, Dr. Yang Yu, and Mr. Xu Biao as independent non-executive directors. Foresight News previously reported that BC Technology Group's shareholders had approved the subscription agreement with BGX and the company's name change to OSL Group. The English name has been changed from 'BC Technology Group Limited' to 'OSL Group Limited', and the Chinese dual foreign name has been updated from 'BC 科技集团有限公司' to 'OSL 集团有限公司'.
View full text