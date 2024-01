Genesis Settles With NYDFS, Loses BitLicense And Pays $8 Million Fine

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Genesis has reached a settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), resulting in the forfeiture of its cryptocurrency license 'BitLicense' and payment of an $8 million fine. As part of the settlement, Genesis will also cease its operations in New York.