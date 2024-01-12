Buy Crypto
Taki Games to Launch Play-to-Earn Experiences on Polygon Following Merger and Acquisitions

Binance News
2024-01-12 13:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Taki Games, which started as a crypto-powered social app on Solana, has announced plans to launch play-to-earn experiences on Polygon after merging with blockchain studio Unite and acquiring established mobile games. Unite is the studio behind the Kungfuverse NFT project, and its former CEO Weiwei Geng has been named the CEO of Taki Games. Geng co-founded Rally Network and held leadership positions at esports team Gen.G and mobile game developer Kabam. Taki Games acquired mobile games Bored Button and Mom's Kitchen, with Bored Button having over 5 million installs and Mom's Kitchen having over 150,000 downloads. The company spent a combined $2.5 million in cash and TAKI tokens on the merger and acquisitions. Taki Games will launch its native TAKI token on Polygon and reward players with the token through play-to-earn games. The company's deflationary token rewards model, called 'Takinomics,' involves buying back and burning as many tokens as it rewards to players to gradually reduce the circulating supply. Taki Games aims to grow Web3 gaming by transforming multibillion-dollar markets into value that gamers can keep for themselves. Players will earn tokens through gameplay, with all ad revenue from in-game ads being brought on-chain and distributed to players as rewards for clearing content. TAKI is already being implemented across the company's 11 mobile games and will soon be featured in all of them. Taki Games will continue to support the TAKI token on Solana and plans to build across more chains using the same buy-and-burn model.
