MakerDAO Approves Community Proposal to Increase SparkLend D3M Debt Ceiling to 1.2 Billion DAI

According to Foresight News, MakerDAO has voted in favor of a community proposal to increase the SparkLend D3M debt ceiling from 800 million DAI to 1.2 billion DAI. The implementation is expected to take place after 8:55 Beijing time on January 14, 2024. This marks the first execution vote approved by Maker Governance in 2024.