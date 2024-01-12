copy link
Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust Records Highest First-Day Inflows Among Peers
2024-01-12 13:40
According to Foresight News, Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust has recorded the highest first-day inflows among similar products, with a total of $238 million. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas shared this information on Twitter. In comparison, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust had inflows of $227 million, while iShares Bitcoin Trust registered $111 million.
