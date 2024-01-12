copy link
create picture
more
Tether Treasury Creates 1 Billion Authorized But Unissued USDT on Tron Network
Binance News
2024-01-12 13:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Whale Alert has detected that Tether Treasury has minted 1 billion authorized but unissued USDT on the Tron network. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino responded, stating that the funds will be used for the next issuance application and inventory for chain exchanges.
View full text