Hong Kong's First Tokenized Fund Launched by Harvest International

According to Foresight News, asset management company Harvest International has announced the launch of Hong Kong's first tokenized fund on December 28, 2023. The tokenized fund had completed its filing with Hong Kong regulators in November 2023. The fund is only available to professional investors and invests in high-rated US bonds. The offering is managed by Harvest Fund's Hong Kong subsidiary, Harvest International Asset Management, with tokenization solutions provided by Meta Lab HK. Previously, Foresight News reported that Harvest International Asset Management had partnered with Meta Lab HK to tokenize one of its fund products and had completed the notification to Hong Kong's securities regulatory authority.

