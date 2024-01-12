copy link
create picture
more
SEC Chairman States Most Tokens Are Securities According to Securities Law
Binance News
2024-01-12 12:42
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has stated that most tokens are considered securities under securities law. This statement highlights the regulatory scrutiny that the cryptocurrency industry may face in the future.
View full text