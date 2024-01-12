copy link
Radiant Capital Attacker Transfers 470.3 Ethereum to Tornado Cash
2024-01-12 12:14
According to Foresight News, the attacker of multi-chain lending protocol Radiant Capital has transferred 470.3 Ethereum (worth approximately $1.2 million) to Tornado Cash. Previously, Foresight News reported that Radiant Capital was suspected to have been hacked, with total losses on Arbitrum exceeding $4 million.
