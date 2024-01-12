copy link
African Stablecoin Alliance Delays Nigeria's cNGN Launch
Binance News
2024-01-12 11:21
According to Foresight News, the African Stablecoin Alliance has confirmed that it will not launch the Nigerian cNGN stablecoin on February 27th. The alliance stated that it will not publicly release the cNGN until it has obtained the necessary approvals and guidance.
