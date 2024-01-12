copy link
USDT Market Cap Surpasses $95 Billion, Reaching a Historic High
Binance News
2024-01-12 10:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the latest data from Coingecko reveals that the market capitalization of the US dollar stablecoin USDT has exceeded $95 billion, setting a new historical record.
