CoinShares Acquires US Digital Asset Management Firm Valkyrie Funds
Binance News
2024-01-12 10:41
According to Foresight News, CoinShares has announced the acquisition of US digital asset management company Valkyrie Funds. Valkyrie's Bitcoin spot ETF was approved earlier this week. Previously, Foresight News reported that CoinShares had obtained exclusive rights to acquire Valkyrie Funds.
