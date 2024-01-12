Particle Network Completes Seed Funding Round Led by Polychain Capital

According to Foresight News, Particle Network, a Web3 infrastructure provider, has successfully completed its seed funding round. The round was led by Polychain Capital, with participation from Nascent, Inflection, Neon DAO, Naveen Jain, Arthur Hayes, DCF God, Sam Williams, Kalos, Richard Ma, Palmer, and vxCozy. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. In a previous report, Foresight News revealed that Particle Network had launched BTC Connect, the first account abstraction protocol for the Bitcoin ecosystem. BTC Connect includes Smart Account, Paymaster, Bundler, as well as the Bitcoin ecosystem-exclusive wallet Modal and the Omnichain Inscription Protocol.

