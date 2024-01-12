copy link
SORA Wins 59th Round of Polkadot Parachain Auction
2024-01-12 09:44
According to Foresight News, the SORA monetary framework has won the 59th round of the Polkadot parachain auction. SORA is a highly adaptive, non-debt-based monetary framework designed to achieve economic and monetary stability for financially vulnerable countries.
