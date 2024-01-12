copy link
Uniswap MEV Bot Scam Discovered, Users Warned to Protect Assets
2024-01-12 09:21
According to Foresight News, the founder of SlowMist, Yu Xian, recently tweeted about the discovery of a Uniswap arbitrage MEV bot scam. In this scam, users' deposited Ethereum is not used for automatic arbitrage but is directly transferred to the hacker's address. Foresight News urges users to protect their asset security and not to be tempted by small gains.
