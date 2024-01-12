Kasu Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding to Redefine RWA Lending Standards

According to Foresight News, Kasu, an RWA business lending platform, has announced the completion of a $3 million seed funding round. The round was led by Woodstock, Morningstar Ventures, and Faculty Group, with participation from Cypher Capital, Matterblock, Andromeda Capital, NxGen, Rarestone Ventures, Asteroid Capital, and Optic Capital. The funds raised will be used to advance the Kasu innovation platform, which aims to redefine RWA lending standards, optimize businesses' cash flow, reduce credit risk, and provide risk management and returns.

