Layer1's Over Protocol Set to Reveal Native Token Details on January 15
Binance News
2024-01-12 08:36
According to Foresight News, Layer1's lightweight blockchain node protocol, Over Protocol, has announced that it will disclose the specific details of its native token, OVER, on January 15. As previously reported by Foresight News, Over Protocol plans to launch its mainnet in the first half of the year, with wallet points being converted into Over tokens. The token distribution information will be initially announced on the official Telegram channel.
