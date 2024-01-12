Stride Protocol to Launch stDYDX Liquidity Tokens on dYdX Chain

According to Foresight News, the Cosmos ecosystem's Stride protocol will launch stDYDX liquidity tokens on the dYdX Chain. dYdX holders will receive stDYDX, allowing users to gain equity while using these tokens in DeFi protocols or exiting their positions without waiting for the 30-day unlocking period on the dYdX Chain. Additionally, stDYDX tokens are non-rebase, meaning the number of stDYDX tokens in individual wallets will not increase as users earn equity. The new stDYDX features also include a compounding mechanism.

